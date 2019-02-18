Blondel nets in Wongers draw

Horncastle Town picked up a point following their draw with Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

Luke Blondel netted in the 67th minute to ensure the hosts earned a share of the spoils.

It may not have been the result the Wongers wanted but it was a valuable point as they looked to put the previous weekend’s defeat to Lincoln Moorlands Railway - which brought their two-month unbeaten run to an end - behind them.

The result leaves Horncastle ninth in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League, two places and six points ahead of Borough’s second string.