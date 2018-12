Horncastle Town are without a fixture this weekend.

The Wongers face a blank week in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League calendar.

But they will return to action on December 15 for two tough contests before Christmas.

The arrival of Cleethorpes Town Reserves to The Wong (KO 3pm) will be followed seven days later by an away clash against in-form Wyberton, the Colts often Horncastle’s bogey team.