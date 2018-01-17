All to play for in title race, says Horncastle Town boss Stones

There is still everything to play for in the Lincolnshire League title race, according to Horncastle Town boss Mickey Stones.

The Wongers dropped from first to fourth following their 3-0 defeat to Nettleham on Saturday.

However, with just three points separating the top four, Stones knows a good run could still see his side being crowned champions.

“It’s not over. Not when there are so many games left,” said Stones, whose side still have nine fixtures remaining.

“We said before Saturday that we thought seven more wins would be about right to win the league.

“But we hoped one of those would be against Nettleham.

“It will be tough because we’ve still got to play some good teams like Skegness, Rustons, Immingham and Wyberton.

“But everyone’s taking ponts off each other, so whoever wins the league will have to earn it.”