‘A tale of two 16-year-olds!” Youngsters Frestle and Timmins get Horncastle Town back on track

Mickey Stones described Horncastle Town’s win at Lincoln United Development Side as ‘a tale of two 16-year-olds’ as youngsters Jake Frestle and Jonathan Timmins played their parts at both ends of the pitch.

The Wongers boss was a happy man after his side picked up three important Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League points to end their three-game winless run.

Teenager Timmins came off the bench to net the winner in the 64th minute, while fellow youngster Frestle made a late penalty save to secure victory.

Stephen Brown had put Town ahead following a corner routing on the half-hour mark, only for the hosts to level moments later.

“We’re really pleased for Jonathan,” Stones said.

“He’s built more like a rugby league player. He reminds us of Tom Sergeant, who played with us at Sleaford, Boston and Horncastle Reserves, he’s just a big, strong player who’ll run at you.

“And Jake’s getting better with every game. Now the nerves are gone he’s looking far too good for the age he is.

“He made an important penalty save and we wanted to get that win for him after he played well in our last three games.

“We hope we can keep him involved.”

Saturday’s win has moved Town five points clear of the bottom three and into the congested mid-table positions.

“It was a good three points in difficult conditions again,” Stones added.

“We didn’t always control the game and we could see they were frustrated when they came off.

“But that’s happened to us a few times so things even themselves out. On the day it was a tale of two 16-year-olds.”