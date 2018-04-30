Woodhall Spa Wanderers Seconds beaten by strong Sleaford side

Three out of four of Woodhall Spa Cricket Club’s scheduled fixtures fell foul to the wet weather over the weekend, but Adam Barker’s Wanderers Second XI did manage to complete its fixture away at Sleaford.

On a cold, damp, dull and somewhat miserable April Sunday, Barker won the toss and invited the strong-looking hosts to bat first.

His side stuck to their tasks well throughout the 40 overs in unappealing and difficult conditions.

Opening bowlers Will Sharpe (1-55) and John Temperton (1-45) beat the bat on numerous occasions earlier in the piece but luck just wasn’t on their side as opener Oliver Bean started well and would eventually finish with an unbeaten 100 next to his name.

It wasn’t until 14-year-old off-spinner Oliver Hausermann (2-37) entered the fray that Spa made inroads on the Sleaford line up.

His well-controlled off-spin continues to develop nicely and he accounted for the first two wickets to fall including the prize wicket of Tom Shorthouse.

Spa continued to plug away and took a further four wickets as the home side’s innings finished on 221-6.

Woodhall’s reply got off to the worst possible start with the visitors finding themselves 20-4.

A 68-run partnership then ensued between Barker (44) and 17-year-old Matthew Ashford (26), whose hard work in the winter was well worth it as he showed a good patience and technique to support his captain.

When these two lost their wickets only Sam Cooke, with a flamboyant 22, made double figures as Spa secured three batting points before they were bowled out in the final over for 141.

It was a fighting effort from the young side and a performance that had plenty of positives for Barker as the season progresses.

On Saturday Woodhall Firsts host Sleaford in the Lincs ECB Premier (noon), while the Seconds are in South Lincs and Border League Premier Division action at Long Sutton (1pm).

This weekend the Sunday Seconds host Billingborough in the Lincoln and District League Division One (1.30pm).