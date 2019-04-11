Woodhall Spa CC’s Prasanna Jayawardene departs to take on new role with Sri Lanka

Woodhall Spa CC’s Prasanna Jayawardene has been appointed the new wicketkeeping coach for his native Sri Lanka.

His role will involve overseeing all wicketkeepers throughout the age ranges up to and including the men’s and women’s T20, ODI and Test teams.

He has already left Woodhall Spa where has been a resident since 2016, to take up his new post, but PJ will maintain his residence and he hopes to turn out for the club at sometime during the 2019 season.

Club Chairman Tony Armstrong said: “PJ has been a wonderful asset to the club over the last few years and, on his watch, many of our talented youngsters have blossomed.

“It’s great that he is maintaining his links with the village and I wish him every success in his new adventure.”

Jayawardene offered his thanks everyone at the club and in the village for making him feel at home, but is looking forward to this new challenge.

He added: “I will always look upon Woodhall Spa Cricket Club as being my club and with the young talent the future is bright.”