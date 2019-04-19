Woodhall Spa CC begin Lincs ECB Premier action against Scunthorpe

Woodhall Spa CC begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign on Saturday, hosting Scunthorpe Town.

Joe Irving’s Spa men will be keen to build upon last season’s fourth-place finish, while Scunthorpe - who finished third-bottom - will be looking to secure safety a little sooner.

Action gets underway at Jubilee Park at noon.

Woodhall Seconds will travel to Freiston LL for South Lincs and Border League Premier Division action, beginning at 1pm.

The following day the Sunday Firsts host Boston in the Lincoln and District League’s Premier Division.