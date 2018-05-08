Woodhall Firsts are beaten by Sleaford

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa 1sts 144, Sleaford 145-5 - Sleaford won by five wickets.

Tom Shorthouse’s unbeaten 89 runs helped Sleaford to victory against Woodhall Sp Firsts at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

The hosts had posted 144, however the visitors surspassed that total with five wickets to spare.

Prasanna Jayawardene (33), Brandan Laurenzi (32), Harsha Vithana (30) and Alex King (16 not out) kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Spa men.

However, Shorthouse proved the difference in the contes.

He was the only Sleaford player to total more than 15 runs.

Joe Irving (2-44), King, Ross Dixon and Jack Cooke claimed the Sleaford wickets.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to face Bourne (noon).

The Woodhall Second XI saw their contest at Long Sutton cancelled.

They return to action on Saturday, hosting Freiston, Leake and Leverton (1.30pm) in the South Lincs and Border League Premier..

Lincoln and District league

Division One

Billingborough 124, Woodhall Spa Wanderers 2nds 128-4 - Woodhall won by six wickets.

Dewi Bourke and Henry Wilson helped Woodhall Spa Wanderers’ Second XI to a six-wicket success against Billingborough on Sunday.

Bourke took four wickets for the loss of 23 runs as Billingborough were dismissed for 124.

John Temperton and Sam Cooke both claimed three victims apiece.

With the bat, Wilson led the way with an unbeaten 64, supported by Brandan Laurenzi (21) and Nathan Carter (17).

This Sunday the team travel to face Old Lincolnians (1.30pm).