Top four is the aim for the Spa men

Jack Luffman has challenged his Woodhall Spa CC to earn another top-four finish - but he is adamant that it is too early to tell who will be the teams to beat.

The Lincolnshire ECB Premier Division has introduced a new end-of-season showpiece event where the highest-placed quartet will play a knockout competition for additional silverware.

And Luffman says he would love his team to be involved.

“I think top four is where we are aiming for, first and foremost,” he told The News.

“We finished fourth last season, so the first aim is to be as good as you where last season, then try to better it.

“Then we can take it from there and see where we finish.”

Defending champions Bracebridge Heath are one of many teams to watch this season, but Spa men skipper Luffman believes there could well be a surprise package.

“It’s too early to tell who will be up and down there come the end of the season,” he added.

“It takes a few weeks to see how a team will gel, and overseas players can always make a difference.

“You never know who may get the next Tim McIntosh or Obus Pienaar.”