Super six for Lewis in victory

Horncastle’s Jamie Lewis tore through the Alford Second XI batting order to secure victory for his side in a Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division match on Saturday.

He recorded figures of 6-25.

Visitors Alford took to the field first and kept the Horncastle total to just under the 200 mark - the home side’s innings finishing om 199-9 off 45 overs.

Lewis Lovegrove top scored with 51 and number nine Ben Wilkinson contributed a useful 31 late in the innings.

For Alford, Aaron Wilkinson recorded figures of 3-61, while Graham Codd and Lloyd Watson each picked up a brace of wickets.

While Alford’s middle order looked reasonably solid, with Neil Calvert (37) and Graham Codd (42) top scoring, they struggled to deal with the bowling of six-wicket hero Lewis and his opening bowling partner Ben Wilkinson (3-51).

The visitors were bowled out for 165, 34 runs short of Horncastle’s total.

Horncastle are currently third in the table, 23 points adrift of second placed East Halton, to whom they travel on Saturday (1.30pm).

Horncastle’s Sunday side were without a fixture this weekend.

However, they remain top of the Lincoln and District League Division Two, 19 points clear of Hykeham, both having played nine matches.

The Sunday Firsts travel to mid-table Market Rasen this weekend (1.30pm).