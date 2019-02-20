Spa men scoop end of season honours

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club were among the trophy winners at the annual presentation night of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

Teenager Oliver Casswell won the Tony North Trophy for the most promising Under 19 newcomer after a season in which he scored 459 runs at an average of 27 as a 15-year-old opening batsman for the club.

Caswell’s performances with the bat also earned him the Harry Pougher Memorial Trophy.

The Lincs Free Press Scorer’s Trophy went to the Spa’s John Luffman.

The trophies were presented by guest speaker Simon Hughes, cricket analyst on national television.