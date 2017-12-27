Spa men may need to begin search for a wicketkeeper

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club are happy to put their faith in youth - but they may be forced to go on the hunt for a wicketkeeper.

C aptain Jack Luffman - who is preparing for his 10th season as skipper - says the club are not actively looking to bring in any further signings from outside.

Sri Lankan batsman Harsha Vithana has agreed to link up with the Spa men for the 2018 Lincs ECB Premier campaign, with new head coach Prasanna Jayawardene now exempt from the overseas player rule due to his time spent with the club.

“We’re hoping we can sort his (Vithana’s) visa out in the new year,”Luffman said.

“But apart from that there are no plans to look outside the club for any more players.

“You never know what might happen with injuries or people turning up to the club.

“But we have always liked to promote our young players and give them an opportunity.

“It’s going to be an interesting year to see young players like Henry Wilson and Alfie Lindsey progress with the club.”

However, one exception to the rule may be if the club needs to go on the lookout for a wicketkeeper, following Jack Timby’s move to Sheffield Collegiate.

“We have a couple of options at the club, but it’s down to whether they’re fit enough,” Luffman added.

“By that I mean injury. If they feel they can do the job then that’s good. If not we’ll have to see what the other options are.”

Luffman missed most of last season through an injury of his own.

But with his wrist problems behind him, he is hoping for a positive year ahead.

“I can’t believe this will be my 10th year as captain, it’s flown by,” he said.

“I feel very proud and honoured to be captain and hopefully we can have a good season.

“The aim is to improve upon last season’s position of fourth.”

Ensuring it is a busy year for the club, there will also be the arrival of some of the game’s greatest-ever England players.

An England Legends side will compete at Jubilee Park on June 1, taking on a Spa side in a Twenty20 contest.

The Legends will be managed by former International bowler Ed Giddins and will consist of 11 players who have all played for their country at the highest level, including the likes of Ashes 2005 heroes Geraint Jones, Simon Jones, Matthew Hoggard and Steve Harmison as well as one-day specialists Darren Maddy and Paul Nixon.

A full list of the squad is expected to be announced very soon.

Entrance to the public will be £6 per adult and £4 for concessions, all with free parking.

There will also be corporate tables available and other sponsorship opportunities.

Further information is available by contacting john.luffman@sky.com or 01526 569114.