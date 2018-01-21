Spa men eye up a top-four finish

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club are targeting a top-four finish in this year’s Lincs ECB Premier.

The Spa men are hoping for at least a repeat of last season’s position, where they finished behind Bracebridge Heath, Grantham and Bourne in the county’s top flight.

“A lot will happen between now and the start of the season, so it’s too early to be making predictions,” said captain Jack Luffman.

“But we are always looking to improve.

“So we would want to finish at least in the top four again, higher if we can.”

There has been some transition this winter with the Spa men bringing in Sri Lankan Harsha Vithana for the 2018 campaign, while Prasanna Jayawardene has stepped into the head coach role vacated by Paul Timby.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper and batsman Jack Timby has moved on to Sheffield Collegiate.

“We always pride ourselves on giving the young players a chance and it will be no different this year,” Luffman continued.

“There are a lot of good young players at the club and they deserve their chance.”