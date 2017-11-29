Spa men agree to sign Sri Lankan Vithana

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club have agreed to sign Sri Lankan Harsha Vithana for the 2018 season.

The right-handed batsman is expected to link up with the Jubilee Park-based outfit for next year’s Lincs ECB Premier campaign.

“We’ve agreed to bring him in on principle,” said skipper Jack Luffman.

“We’re just awaiting confirmation of his visa now.”

Former Sri Lankan test player Prasanna Jayawardene will remain with Woodhall, his years spent playing in England meaning he will now be exempt from the overseas player rule.

And Jayawardene will make the step up to head coach as Paul Timby, who will remain involved with the club, has stepped down from the position after five years.

However, the Spa men will also have some outgoing players to replace.

Wicketkeeper and batsman Jack Timby has agreed to join ECB Yorkshire South Premier League side Sheffield Collegiate, while Chris Anderson - who was stationed locally with the RAF - will return home to Liverpool.

“It’s a new challenge for Jack and we wish him all the best,” Luffman added.

“It’s a chance to show what he can do on a different platform. It’s England captain Joe Root’s club and we wish him well.

“Chris will be going back home and playing in Liverpool next year.”

Last Wednesday evening saw Woodhall Spa players, officials and supporters complete their 10,119-mile charity cycle challenge.

The distance was planned as a virtual ride from Jubilee Park to the Gabba to be completed in time for the start of the Ashes.

And while Luffman joked that the slog was a lot less painful than watching England’s opening test defeat, he felt that the event was a positive one for the club.

“It brought the club together,” he added.

“It was good to get together and do more in the winter together, even if it brought out the competitive side in a few people.

“And any money raised for charity is always a good thing.”

Cash is still being collected, with proceeds going to the club and the International Bomber Command Centre.

You can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fromtheparktothegabba