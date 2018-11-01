Spa man Jayawardene links up with England

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club’s Prasanna Jayawardene has been appointed as the wicketkeeping consultant for the England national team.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper and right-handed batsman has been playing for Spa for the last four seasons, and has been added to the backroom staff of the England squad team while they play in Sri Lanka.

Jack Luffman, who was Woodhall skipper until moving away this year, said he was delighted for his former teammate.

“We’re really pleased for PJ,” he said.

“He worked hard last winter to gain his level three elite coaching badge and we benefitted from it last season.

“This is a great opportunity for him, albeit for a short period of time, and I wish him well in the role.

“Hopefully, it will lead to something more permanent for him in the long run while still being committed to the Spa.”

A veteran of 58 tests, Jayawardene was regarded as one of the finest wicketkeepers in world cricket.

He has joined up with Englandwho will play three Tests in his home country in November.

England won a T20 contest by 30 runs on Saturday and the first test begins on Tuesday.

Last season saw Jayawardene average an impressive 62.33 runs per game for Spa, including three centuries and five 50s.

His top score of 131 off just 110 balls came in the 250-run hammering of Alford & District.