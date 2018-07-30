SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at this week’s rainsoaked action...

Abandoned matches were the order of the day in South Lincolnshire & Border League with only two games played to a finish on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Nevertheless, there were some notable performances, Ishan Jayaratne hitting and unbeaten 134 for Boston 2nd against Long Sutton and Peter Houghton (141) and Norman Brackley (104 no) piling on the runs for Skegness against Billingborough before both games were washed out.

Houghton has now topped 600 for the season.

In Division One, Joe Attewell made 96 and Matt Ragless 91 for Claypole before their game against Skegness 2nd was called off, while in Division Two Spalding 3rd beat Uffington by just two wickets while Sleaford 3rd scored a nine-wicket win over Billingborough 2nd.

Sunday’s game brought seven wickets for James White of Woodhall Spa 2nd, who were all out for 100 before bowling Freiston out for 51.

Results:

Premier Division: Grantham 2nd 152, Sleaford 2nd 119-2 – abandoned; Boston 2nd 304-6 (Jayaratne 134 no), Long Sutton 76-4 – abandoned; Skegness 368-3 (Houghton 141, Brackley 104 no), Billingborough 59-1 – abandoned; Spalding 177, Welby Cavaliers 18-2 – abandoned; Stamford conceded to Bourne; Woodhall Spa 2nd 100, Freiston 51 (White 7-23).

Division One: Spalding 2nd 151, Belton Park 14-1 – abandoned; Timberland 127 (Wall 69 no), Moulton Harrox 23-2 – abandoned; Claypole 304-6 (Attewell 96, Ragless 91), Skegness 2nd 55-4 – abandoned.

Division Two: Uffington 106, Spalding 3rd 107-8; Billingborough 2 nd 105, Sleaford 3rd 106-1; Freiston 2 nd 87-8, Boston 3rd 34-0 – abandoned.