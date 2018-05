Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Boston Sunday 103, Revesby 104-9 - Revesby won by one wicket.

Revesby finally saw action this season, defeating Boston Sunday by one wicket.

Following a late start and bad weather, the team took to the crease for the first time in 2018.

The visitors were dismissed for 103 in the 36th over, Revesby recording a matchwinning 104-9 in the penultimate over to claim 20 points.

They return to action on Sunday, hosting Grimoldby (1pm).