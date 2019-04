Revesby Cricket Club is launching a second Sunday side this season - and the club is on the lookout for more players.

The newly-formed team will compete in Division Three of the Lincoln and District Sunday League, with the Firsts in the Premier.

The club has a strong social element with various events and an annual cricket tour, this year it is to Durham

Anyone interested can contact Robert Jeffery on 07593 862805 or email robjeffery@hotmail.com.