Return of ladies’ and girls’ cricket

Following the great success of their first Ladies’ and Girls’ eight-a-side Soft Ball Cricket Festival last year, Horncastle Cricket Club are hosting a repeat of the event this Saturday.

And it’s not too late to enter.

Nine teams took part last year, making it the best attended in the East Midlands.

This year’s event takes place at the Coronation Walk cricket ground, beginning at 11.30am and running until 4.30pm.

It doesn’t matter if players have never picked up a bat before, the aim is to introduce anyone aged 13 years and over to the game whilst getting active together.

The day is one for all the family to enjoy, including a barbecue, licensed bar, other refreshments and some fun cricket matches to play in or watch.

At present seven teams are entered, but it is not too late to get involved.

If you would like to enter a team or would like to join one of the existing teams you can either register online at ecb.co.uk/womens softballcricket or call Lincolnshire Cricket on 01522 528838 or Tom Wilkinson at Horncastle Cricket Club on 01507 522835 for further information.

All equipment is provided you just need to turn up dressed for action and ready to have some fun.