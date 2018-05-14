Rainfall ends Woodhall Spa CC matches early

Saturday’s fixtures in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League and the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division for Woodhall Spa’s First and Second XIs both fell foul of the afternoon rain and abandonments were forced.

Away at Bourne, the Firsts, led by Prasanna Jayawardene for the first time, had what must be described as a difficult time as the home side posted a mammoth 297-6 from their 50 overs.

However, the wet weather arrived before Spa could start their reply.

Spa’s bowlers and fielders will undoubtedly have better days as the season progresses as the home side’s batting line-up were in destructive mood.

Pick of the Spa attack were spinners Ross Dixon (1-47) and Jaywardene (4-60), who both bowled 14 overs to help stem some heavy run getting at one stage.

Connor Parsons (1-42), returning to the Firsts after a two-year absence, bowled well at the death and young Alfie Lindsey was unlucky not to claim a wicket in his opening spell.

Spa picked up seven points from the proceedings

The Firsts host Louth on Saturday and will welcome back captain Jack Luffman and influential all-rounder Joe Irving into the side.

At home, a youthful and patched up Second XI looked on course for an impressive victory at 128-1, chasing Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s 204-8 before the heavens opened.

At this juncture Matt Haslam’s side were well placed with Tom Dixon unbeaten on 84.

Sunday’s better weather saw Adam Barker’s Wanderers Second XI complete their Lincoln League Division One encounter at Old Lincolnians.

Batting first, Spa posted a competitive 149 thanks in main to 34 from Brandan Laurenzi and 24 from James White.

Ross Dixon (19), Nitin Joachim (18) and Alex Hodson (13) all got starts too.

In reply, the home side passed the winning line after losing seven wickets, albeit with more than 10 overs left in their innings.

Dewi Bourke (2-28), White (3-48) and Dixon (2-10) were the Spa’s wicket takers.