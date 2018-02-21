Pougher trophy for young Jack

Jack Timby was awarded the Harry Pougher Memorial Trophy at the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League presentation evening.

The award is presented to the under 19 player who scores the highest number of league runs.

Timby (pictured) racked up his runs with Woodhall Spa CC during the 2017 campaign.

However, he has now left the club to join Sheffield Collegiate.

The award is named in honour of Mr Pougher, a former Lincolnshire Captain and chairman of Lincolnshire Cricket Association, and handed out at the event held at Hemswell Court.