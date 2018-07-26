PHOTO GALLERY: England Masters at Woodhall Spa CC

Woodhall Spa CC showed some of England’s best-loved cricket stars how it should be done yesterday.

Jubilee Park hosted the PCA England Masters Legends in a fundraising match, which saw the Lincolnshire side win by 44 runs.

Woodhall Spa v PCA Masters England Legends. Photos: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

Owais Shah, Ryan Sidebottom, Sajid Mahmood, Matthew Hoggard, Phil DeFreitas, Alex Tudor, Dominic Cork and Steve Harmison were among the England players in action.

They also took time to mix with fans and put some young players through their paces.

Photographer Russell Dossett (@russelldossett) of www.sportspictures.online was there to capture the action.

