New-look Spa men set for opener

Jack Luffman wants his new-look Woodhall Spa CC First XI to get off to a winning start, by exacting some revenge on Boston.

The Mayflower men recorded a victory at Jubilee Park when the two sides met in the Lincs ECB Premier last season.

“It’s a bit of a mouthwatering tie to begin with,” Luffman said.

“We lost when they came here last season, so it feels as if we owe them one.”

The Spa men expect batsman Harsha Vithana to be granted his Visa and arrive in time for Saturday’s curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile New Zealand teenager Brandon Laurenzi has also linked up with the squad and will take over wicketkeeping duties from Jack Timby, who has moved on to join Sheffield Collegiate.

“He’s itching to go,” Luffman said.

“The chance to work with PJ (head coach Prasanna Jayawardene) on a daily basis is something he’s looking forward to, and he’ll also do a bit of coaching with the under 18s.”

Luffman has, himself, shrugged off his wrist injury which sidelined him last year and declares himself ‘ready and raring to go’.

However, Pradeep Chanditha may not be a regular at Jubilee Park as the Leicestershire-based bowler will not be as readily available to link up with the squad.

Saturday’s action begins at noon, while the Second XI travel to Sleaford Seconds for their SLBL Premier contest (1pm).

The following day Woodhall’s Sunday Seconds host Caythorpe (1.30pm).

The recent bad weather left Woodhall’s Sunday Seconds without a contest this weekend.

They were due to host Bracebridge Heath.

However, both sides had to make do with five points.