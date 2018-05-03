Match double for Horncastle CC

Horncastle CC are hoping to get their season up and running at the second time of asking.

The rainfall put paid to the weekend’s scheduled fixture between the club and East Halton, both sides being handed five Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division points.

This weekend the club’s senior sides face two contests.

The Firsts travel to face Alford and District in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division, Saturday’s action beginning at 1.30pm.

The following day the Sunday Firsts are in action at Owmby in the Lincoln and District League Division Two (1.30pm).