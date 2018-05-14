LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s news...

Only two Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League matches reached a conclusion after rain spread from the south during the afternoon.

Grimsby Town and Bracebridge Heath both benefited, Grimsby going on a run spree at Alford, hitting 308 for six, with Steve Crossley getting out on 99, which came off 106.

Crossley was caught behind off Tom White having put on 127 for third wicket with Neal Snell (49) and Ian Hallam contributed a quickfire 48 off 30 balls.

Usman Aziz then reduced Alford to 26 for three before Nick Bennett and Rikki Bovey added 32, but wickets for Harrison Tice and Aziz saw the home side on 102 for eight.

Steve Kirkham and Bovey mounted a rearguard action, adding 55 before Bovey fell to Tice for 79 and the final wicket fell on 161, giving Grimsby 20 points.

Tice finished with four wickets and Aziz five for 38.

Bracebridge picked up 17 points from their game at Louth after scoring 248 for eight off their 50 overs, Kit Spence and David Whapplinton hitting 46 and 42 respectively and Josh Court taking three wickets.

Louth lost their first wicket on seven but this bought Xander Pitchers to the crease and from 65 for three, he and Jason Collinson took to total to 167 and only two more wickets fell as Louth finished 189 for five, Pitchers unbeaten on 82.

After a slow start, Boston had reached 201 when the final wicket fell in the 50th over, thanks to 77 from Jonny Cheer and Ishan Jayarathna with 56.

Boston were batting steadily at 184 for two but when Cheer was dismissed, four more wickets fell for the addition of only three runs, two to Garmesh Chand two in two balls to Ben Brumby.

Brumby took five for 45 but at teatime the rain came and no further play was possible.

It was a similar story at Bourne where Jordan Temple hit 79, Jack Berry 60 and Carl Wilson an unbeaten 54 to take their side to 297 for six against Woodhall Spa. but no further play was possible after tea.

At Sleaford, a good game was shaping up after Grantham were all out for 228 in the final over, Ross Carnelly hitting 78.

Sleaford had lost two wickets but had 133 runs on the board with 25 overs to go when rain stopped play.

And at Lindum, Will Taylor was unbeaten on 50 as Lindum finished 202 for nine against Market Deeping who were 100 for five when the match was abandoned.

Results: Grimsby Town 308-6 (Crossley 99), Alford 161 (Bovey 79, Aziz 5-38); Bracebridge Heath 248-8, Louth 189-5 (Pitchers 82no); Boston 201 (Cheer 77, Jayarathna 56, B Brumby 5-45) v Scunthorpe – match abandoned; Bourne 297-6 (Temple 79, Berry 69, Wilson 54no) v Woodhall Spa – match abandoned; Grantham 228 (Carnelly 78), Sleaford 133-2 – match abandoned; Lindum 202-9 (Taylor 50no), Market Deeping 100-5 – match abandoned.