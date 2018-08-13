Leaders too strong for Woodhall Spa CC on Luffman’s farewell

Lincs ECB Premier Leaders Bracebridge Heath proved too strong for Woodhall Spa CC on Saturday, leaving Jubilee Park with an 89-run success.

Openers David Whapplington (37) and Vikram Atri (30) set the standard as Bracebridge were dismissed on 184 in the 49th over.

Ross Dixon led the way with the ball, claiming four victims for the loss of 42 runs.

Joe Irving (2-3), Harsha Vithana (2-37) and Alex King (1-31 and a run out) also claiming dismissals.

The Spa men, however, were dismissed for 95.

Prasanna Jayawardene top scored with 18 while Oliver Caswell (17), Jack Hughes (15), Dixon (12) and Brandan Laurenzi (10) also reached double figures.

But it was not the farewell skipper Jack Luffman wanted in his final game for the club, dismissed without score by Brett Houston’s catch off an Alex Moor delivery.

Woodhall sit fourth in the Lincs ECB Premier and host market Deeping on Saturday (noon).

Second-placed Woodhall Seconds sit 10 points behind leaders Spalding in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

On Saturday they left Stamford Town with an eight-wicket win.

Stamford were dismissed for 114, John Chell’s 79 adding respectability as none of his teammates registered double figures.

Will Sharpe took three wickets with James White, Connor Parsons and Jack Cooke all adding two apiece.

Peter Jackson also claimed a victim.

Woodhall’s batsmen reached 115-2 thanks to Thomas Dixon (46), Sam Cherry (31) and Adam Barker (21 not out).

On Saturday the Seconds travel to Spalding in a crunch top-of-the-table match.

Woodhall Sunday Seconds’ match at home to Old Lincolnians fell foul of the conditions, both sides claiming five points.

On Sunday the Firsts host Cherry Willingham and the Seconds travel to Nocton (both 1.30pm).