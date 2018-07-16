Jack and Prasanna lead Spa to a club record score

Woodhall Spa’s Firsts returned to winning ways on Saturday in the Lincs ECB Premier League with an empathic club record 250-run win over Alford.

On another hot and glorious day at Jubilee Park, home skipper Jack Luffman won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on another good looking surface.

Spa lost the early wicket of Henry Wilson (7) and it was a watchful first 10 overs from Ollie Caswell (18) and Prasanna Jayawardene as Alford would have been happy to see the score on 28-1 at this stage.

However, from this juncture it was all Spa.

The pair put on a 72 for the second wicket before Caswell was smartly stumped.

This brought Luffman to the crease and he soon found his rhythm.

What followed was a 16-over partnership that provided entertainment of the highest order.

Jayawardene and Luffman hit 50 in just six overs and eventually the partnership yielded a club record for the third wicket of 147, with Luffman posting his first half century of the campaign and Jaywardene going on to pass the 100 mark for the second time this season.

Luffman eventually fell for a fine 71 from just 58 balls.

Jaywardene went on to make a superb 131 with elegant stoke play and deft touches.

His innings included 16 fours and one six.

Joe Irving struck a classy and entertaining 50 from just 30 balls as Spa were eventually bowled out in the final over for a mammoth 338.

Alford’s task was made even harder once the home side’s bowling attack got in on the action too, opening bowlers Irving (3-18) and Alex King (2-21) reducing the visitors to 18-3 then 32-5.

In fact, Alford couldn’t put any meaningful partnerships together, with Ross Dixon getting in the act, taking three wickets for 24 runs, while Lindsey (1-3) and a fine Cooke run-out meant Alford were bowled out for just 88.

Spa travel to Sleaford on Saturday in what is a third versus fourth encounter.

Away at Billingborough, Woodhall Spa Seconds were grateful to Tom Dixon, who scored a straight 100, his second of the season, to help his side post a challenging 240-7 in a South Lincs and Border League Premier Division encounter on Saturday.

He was ably supported by Pete Jackson, who scored his first half-century of the season as the pair combined in a sixth wicket partnership of 97 after Matthew Sargeant’s men had been reduced to 79-5 by the home side earlier the piece.

Dixon’s innings included 13 fours and three sixes, while Jackson finished unbeaten on 66.

In reply, the home side were soon in trouble at 40-6, with Spa’s opening bowlers Sam Cherry (3-15) and Sharpe (3-39) doing the damage, backed up well in the field as Dixon, Danny Wells and keeper Alex Hodson all took good catches.

Once again, it was left to Haslam (3-32) to mop up the tail and young off-spinner Sam Cooke took his first wicket at this level as the home side finished on 128 giving Spa a well fought 112 run victory.

On Sunday, the Wanderers Second XI completed a six wicket victory at home to Sleaford in Division One of the Lincoln League.

It was day to remember for Jack Hughes, who took his first ever five wicket haul and then finished unbeaten on 80 as he guided his side to maximum points.

The former wicket keeper has been developing his left arm spin and the hard work yielded results as he managed to find some turn and bounce, returning figures of 5-14, with wicket-keeper Alex Hodson taking three good catches stood up to the stumps.

Chris Lee (3-19) also bowled tidily as the home side pegged the visitors back after they got off to a flying start that helped them to eventually set Spa 180 for victory.

Alongside Hughes, openers Ollie Caswell (28) and Hodson (20) both looked in good touch.

And 16-year-old Matt Ashford (34) played a fine supporting role to Hughes in a big third wicket partnership that helped propel the home side to victory for the loss of just four wickets.