It’s mixed T20 action for Spa

Woodhall Spa failed to progress out of the group stages of this year’s Winkworth Cup.

Jubilee Park hosted Boston and Alford and District on Monday for group four action of the county’s premier T20 event.

And although Woodall ended their action with victory over Alford, it was their opening defeat to eventual winners Boston which cost them a place in the semi-finals, to be held at Sleaford later this month.

Boston posted 160-6, Jonny Cheer recording 84 runs before he was caught by Oliver Caswell off Matt Haslam’s delivery.

Prasanna Jayawardene (two), Paul Timby (two) and Joe Irving took the remaining wickets.

With the bat, Woodhall reached 145-5.

Jayawardene (45), Ross Dixon (27), Caswell (27), Jack Luffman (21) and Irving (10) posting good scores.