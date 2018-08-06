Irving and Wilson inspire Woodhall Spa CC to victory as club claims a perfect hat-trick

Joe Irving and Henry Wilson inspired Woodhall Spa CC to victory at Louth on Saturday.

Opener Wilson put 83 runs on the board and Irving - with his century against the England Masters still fresh in the mind - added 91 as the away side ended their 50 overs on 273-8.

Joe Irving.

Prasanna Jayawardene (27), Harsha Vithana (15) and Brandan Laurenzi (14) also added to a score which the hosts could not match.

With the ball, the Spa men restricted Louth to 208-5.

Alex King took three wickets for the loss of 45 runs, backed up by Jayawardene and Irving, who each claimed a victim.

The result leaves Woodhall fourth in the Lincs ECB Premier ahead of Saturday’s visit of leaders Bracebridge Heath (noon).

Woodhall Seconds secured a seven-wicket success against Bourne Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

The result leaves the Spa men third in table, 11 points behind leaders Spalding.

Bourne were dismissed for 163, Thomas Dixon claiming six of those wickets for the loss of 27 runs.

Matthew Sargeant (3-47) and Peter Jackson also claimed scalps.

Sargeant’s unbeaten 109 helped the Secoinds to victory, Will Sharpe’s 28 also playing a vital role in the success.

On Saturday the Seconds travel to Stramford Town (1pm).

Woodhall’s Wanderers Firsts made it a perfect hat-trick for the club on Sunday as they secured a 59-run win against Boston in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division at Jubilee Park.

The runs were shared out as Sam Cooke (59 not out), John Temperton (21 not out), Henry Wilson (19), Oliver Caswell (17), Prasanna Jayawardene (13), Harsha Vithana (12) and Alex Hodson (10) all played their part in Woodhall’s 187-9.

Boston were back in the pavilion for 128, Jack Hughes taking three wickets, Wilson, Dewi Bourke and Temperton two each and Cooke chipping in with one.

The Sunday Firsts are without a game this week but the Seconds host Old Lincolnians (1.30pm).