Horncastle Sunday demolish Heckington

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division

Horncastle 168-9, Haxey 50-1 - match abandoned

Horncastle CC’s match against Haxey failed to reach completion on Saturday due to the rainfall.

After the hosts had posted 168-9, the contest was abandoned with Haxey on 50-1 with 10 overs of their 45-over innings played.

Openers Alan Bray and Matthew Hodgkin got Horncastle off to a commanding start, Bray scoring 73 before being caught by Mark Metcalfe.

Hodgkin was caught by Mark Atkins with his tally at 68, both deliveries coming from Jacob Wainman, who went on to take five wickets for the loss of 54 runs.

Paul File added 17 runs before being trapped LBW, but no further team member managed to reach double figures as Horncastle finished their innings on 168-9.

Harry Hunter (22) and Aaron Moody (15) were at the crease when play was abruptly ended.

Ben Wilkinson (1-22) had taken the wicket of opener Wainman, aided by William File’s catch.

On Saturday, Horncastle host Brigg Town (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District League Division Two

Heckington 29, Horncastle Sunday 32-0 - Horncastle won by 10 wickets.

Horncastle Sunday Firsts put in a superb team performance as they demolished Heckington at home in a 10-wicket success.

The away side were dismissed for 29 runs within 25 overs, opener Pritesh Patel the only player to score more than two runs as he notched 17 before being dismissed by Gareth Jones.

Richard Hickling (4-2) and William Broughton (4-5) led the way with the ball.

Jones and Tom Johnson also chipped in with wickets as seven opponents failed to score a run between them.

With the bat, Horncastle reached thir winning score of 32 midway through the seventh over, Rob Bee (21) and Jonathan Clark (7) notching the runs.

This weekend the Sunday Firsts travel to Blankney (1.30pm).