Horncastle CC sweep board at awards night

Howzat for an achievement? Horncastle Cricket Club’s Sunday XI swept the board at their league awards night.

Skipper Rob Bee, Richard Hickling, Liam Wilkinson and Jonny Clark were in attandance to collect the silverware as the Lincoln Cricket League held their annual presentation evening.

The team were crowned Division Two champions and received all four honours.

Hickling won the Bowler of the Year accolade and Bee was presented with the champions trophy.

Wilkinson was awarded the league’s Fielder of the Year accolade while Clark collected his Batsman of the Year title.

Horncastle ended the 2018 season 62 points clear of second-place Hykeham, claiming 13 victories and just one defeat.