Horncastle CC remain top, despite shock defeat

Horncastle CC remain top of the Lincoln and District Cricket League, despite suffering their first defeat of the season to the league’s bottom side.

Despite their four-wicket loss at Heckington, second-placed Hykeham were beaten by second-bottom Owmby.

Horncastle were dismissed for 184, openers Matthew Hodgkin (41) and Rob Bee (38) starting well before Chris Guest added 75.

But no other away side batsman reached double figures.

Heckington’s 185-6 saw them to victory, their wickets taken by Tom Johnson (2-29), Bee (2-78), William Broughton and Richard Hickling.

Horncastle remain 19 points ahead of Hykeham with a game in hand.

The Saturday side’s match at Haxey was cancelled.

This weekend the Saturday side host Louth (1pm) while the Sunday team are at home to Blankney (1.30pm).