Hoggard among the England stars in Jubilee Park action

Jack Luffman says his Woodhall Spa CC team are keen to get one over a team of ex-England pros this afternoon.

The PCA England Masters team will take on their host club in a T20 exhibition match later today at Jubilee Park, the action beginning at 3pm.

Ryan Sidebottom, Dominic Cork, Matthew Hoggard, Owais Shah, Alex Tudor, Ajmal Shahzad, and Usman Afzaal will be among those in action, although Adam Hollioke has had to pull out after taking on a new role in Queensland.

And although the focus on the game is about putting on a show, skipper Luffman admits these events can often get competitive.

“They’ll definitely want to win,” he told The News.

“Last year we got Owais Shah out first ball, and nearly got Mark Ramprakash out first ball, which sparked him up a bit.

“They’re still professionals at the end of the day so they don’t like losing. I think Dominic Cork is as competitive as ever.

“At the end of the day, they’ve still got the ability to go up another gear or two, but we’re looking forward to it and having the chance to show what we’re capable of.”

Entry will cost £6 (£4) on the gate, but that includes the chance to get up close and personal with some of the stars of the game.

“It’s a great chance for the public to get an autograph or photo with a hero of theirs as they are very open and accessible at these events,” Luffman continued.

“But we also want to put on a good display of T20 cricket.

“It’s a chance to help keep Woodhall Spa on the map and raise some money for the club, most importantly putting something back into our junior section.”