Five-wicket victory for fourth-placed Woodhall Spa CC

Woodhall Spa CC claimed a five-wicket success at third-bottom Market Rasen on Saturday.

The result leaves the Spa men fourth in the Lincs ECB Premier, although leaders Bracebridge Heath are now just 19 points away from the title.

Deeping were dismissed for 118, Ross Dixon claiming four wickets for the loss of 26 runs.

Alex King (2-22), Joe Irving (2-24), Alfie Lindsey and Harsha Vithana also did damage with the ball.

Irving then top scored with an unbeaten 40 to help Woodhall to 122-5, support coming from Prasanna Jayawardene (22), Brandan Laurenzi (19) and Oliver Caswell (18).

On Saturday the Firsts travel to second-placed Grantham (noon).

Woodhall Seconds tied their match at South Lincs and Border League Premier Division leaders Spalding when first met second.

Spalding were dismissed for 176, only to end their guests’ innings as both sides settled for 14 points.

Grantham Seconds are the visitors to Jubilee Park on Saturday (1pm).

The Wanderers Sunday Seconds were beaten by 71 runs at Nocton in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

The hosts were all out for 158, wickets taken by John Temperton (4-42), Alfie Lindsey (2-25), Kieran Richardson (2-26), Thomas Dixon and George Cobb.

Dixon top-scored with 33, supported by Danny Wells (11) and William Wright (10) as Spa posted 87.

The Sunday Firsts return to action this weekend, away at Fulbeck (1.30pm).