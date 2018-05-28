File defiant in Horncastle CC defeat

Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup Group D

Louth 3rds 164-8, Horncastle 162-8 - Louth won by two runs.

Horncastle CC suffered a two-run defeat to Louth Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup Group D on Saturday.

Competing at Legbourne, Louth posted 164-8 off their 40 overs, opener Alexander Bell’s 44 getting them off to a great start.

Support came from Mike Searle (25), Steven Sandy (17) and Harry Cearnes (15).

Paul File was in great form with the ball, the Horncastle man taking six wickets for the loss of 54 runs.

Stephen West (1-16) and Jamie Lewis (1-12) took the other wickets.

With the bat, Horncastle began looking to mount a challenge.

Alan Bray reached 17 but the away side found themselves on 33-4. Matthew Mansey (46) and Peter Bell (45) gave Horncastle hope and File had reached an unbeaten 15 before Horncastle finished their innings two runs shy of Louth.

On Saturday Horncastle host Nettleham Seconds (2pm).

Lincoln and District League Division Two

North Scarle 118-8, Horncastle Sunday 119-3 - Horncastle won by seven wickets.

An unbeaten 43 from Gareth Jones helped Horncastle Sunday XI record a seven-wicket success at North Scarle in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

The hosts ended their 40 overs on 118-8, Richard Hickling taking three scalps for the loss of 35 runs.

Tom Johnson (two), Gareth Jones and Rob Bee also took wickets.

In response, Horncastle reached a winning score of 119-3 in the 22nd over.

Jones top scored, with further good knocks coming from Jonathan Clark (24 not out), Rob Bee (19) and Matthew Hodgkin (15).

This Sunday Horncastle host Barkston and Syston (1.30pm).