‘Exceptional’ performances from Banovallum athletes

Banovallum School has been some celebrating sporting success in the run-up to Easter.

There have been exceptional performances both at team and individual level.

The years eight and nine rugby team.

Evie Brooks followed up her successes in the local and regional cross-country events by finishing in the top 100 in the England Schools’s Cross-country Championships.

PE teacher Jo Bird said: “To finish in the top 100 nationally is and exceptional performance and Evie should be so proud of herself.

“This is an extremely competitive event and if she carries on her current progress she will continue to make an impact nationally.”

Two team events saw success for Banovallum with the years eight and nine rugby team winning the Plate competition at the county under 14 championships held at Market Rasen.

Evie Brooks.

Geography teacher Matt Young, who runs the team, was full of praise for the boys’s resilience and determination.

“ This represents a real success for the boys who were competing against much larger schools with a longer pedigree of playing rugby,” he said.

“I am proud of each and every one of them.”

The year 10 girls’s cricket team built on last year’s successes by winning the Lady Taverners’s County Indoor Cricket Championships.

They will now go on to represent Lincolnshire in the regional championships after Easter.

Head of PE Emma Sheehan commented: “I am very proud of all our sports teams at Banovallum.

“We have a record of punching above our weight in sport and that is a tribute to the efforts and dedication of the students as well as the commitment of the staff who run the teams across a range of sports.

“I would like to thank all the staff involved for ensuring Banovallum continues its strong sporting tradition.”