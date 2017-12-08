England heroes set for T20 contest at Jubilee Park

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club have announced the official PCA England Masters team will once again visit Jubilee Park next season.

The group of former England internationals last visited back in June 2016 but the club have this week confirmed the likes of current England Test batting coach Mark Ramprakash, 2005 Ashes heroes Simon Jones and Matthew Hoggard and wicketkeeping legend Paul Nixon are to play a T20 game on Wednesday, July 25.

The day will see the fixture commence at 3.30pm, when it is hoped the two sides will provide 40 overs of high-energy, entertaining cricket and will provide another huge fundraising effort to further boost the club’s junior and disability sections and facilities.

Three of the PCA England Masters will oversee a junior session at the ground prior to the corporate lunch, which will consist of an auction of a range of highly-impressive lots, a three-course meal with a player of your choice and a question and answer segment with one of the England men, all compered by former England bowler and club friend Ed Giddins.

Preparations for the day are already underway and secretary John Luffman, who will oversee the organisation of the day, is hoping the event will provide another memorable day for the club and village.

He said: “Through our very good relationship with Ed Giddens we have managed to secure the services of the PCA England Masters once again.

“Last time they visited it was a memorable day, if not a bit cold and damp, so we are hoping for another great day and some weather to match.

“The day promises to be a superb sporting and entertaining occasion for all cricket and sport lovers and I urge everyone not to miss out.”

There will also be corporate tables available and other sponsorship opportunities available including that of main event sponsor.

Further information available by contacting john.luffman@sky.com