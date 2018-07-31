England aces can’t cope with Irving

Joe Irving stole the show as Woodhall Spa secured a 43-run victory over a PCA England Masters Legends XI last Wednesday.

Against an opposition which included Ryan Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Phil DeFreitas, Alex Tudor, Dominic Cork and Steve Harmison, the batsman struck an unbeaten 102 as the hosts recorded 203-4 in their T20 match at Jubilee Park.

“It was a great event,” said Woodhall skipper Jack Luffman.

“Joe Irving did fantastic but everyone had a good time.

“There was a competitive edge to the game which makes it more enjoyable.”

Harsha Vithana (31), Jack Luffman (25 not out) and Henry Wilson (20) also added to the Spa men’s impressive score.

The legends - who also had Owais Shah, Sajid Mahmood, Usman Afzaal, Richard Blakey and Ajmal Shahzad in their ranks - finished on 160-8.

Opener DeFreitas top-scored 76 but was caught by Ross Dixon off Prasanna Jayawardene’s delivery.

A bumper crowd, many enjoying corporate hospitality, watched the match, also getting the chance to mix with some of their heroes.

But a special touch saw young club members put through their paces in a pre-match training session led by the masters.