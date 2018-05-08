Double joy

Lincolnshire County League

Fourth Division

Horncastle 197-9, Alford 2nds 187 - Horncastle won by 10 runs.

Horncastle CC Firsts recorded a 10-run victory at Alford and District Seconds on Saturday.

This Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division fixture saw the away side post 197-9 from their 45 overs.

A top knock of 121 was well-supported by Jamie Lewis (24) and Christopher Bargh (19).

Alford failed to match Horncastle’s total, being dismissed for 187.

Neil Calvert hit 79 for Alford before he was caught and bowled by Adam Waters, who took three wickets.

Lewis was the pick of the bowlers with four victims, while Stephen West (two) and a run out also did the damage.

Horncastle sit second in the table.

They host Haxey Seconds on Saturday (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District League

Division Two

Owmby 149-7, Horncastle Sunday 150-3 - Horncastle won by seven wickets.

Richard Hickling claimed five wickets and Jonathan Clark scored 71 runs as Horncastle Sunday beat Owmby by seven wickets.

William Broughton and Nathan Whiting supported Hickling as the hosts ended their 40 overs on 149-7.

In response, Horncastle reached their winning total in the 32nd over.

Clark’s runs were added to by Rob Bee (33) and Whiting (18).

On Sunday, Horncastle host Heckington (1.30pm).