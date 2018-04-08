Cricket teams ready for new season

Woodhall skipper Jack Luffman’s side begin their season at home to Boston.

Horncastle CC will host East Halton in their opening Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division fixture on Saturday, April 28.

The action will begin at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Firsts will start their 2018 campaign at Owmby on Sunday, May 6, competing in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

Woodhall Spa CC will begin their Lincs ECB Premier matches by hosting Boston on Saturday, April 21.

Jack Luffman’s Spa men finished fourth in the county’s top flight last year, with Boston three places behind in seventh.

The action at Jubilee Park will begin at midday.

Woodhall and Boston will be joined by Alford in Group Four of the Winkworth Cup, the T20 event also taking place at Jubilee Park on Monday, May 7.

The Second XI will begin their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division campaign away at Sleaford Seconds on the same day.

Spa’s Sunday Firsts begin action a week earlier on Sunday, April 15, when they host Bracebridge Heath in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

The Sunday Seconds get up and running on April 22, at home to Caythorpe in Division One.

Revesby CC will be competing in the Lincoln and District League’s Premier Division again.

Their curtain-raiser will be at home against Cherry Willingham on Sunday, April 29.