Cricket clubs are preparing for start of the new season

Horncastle CC and Woodhall Spa CC are making final preparations before the start of the 2019 cricket season.

Horncastle’s season begins on April 27.

The First XI start their Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division charge on the road.

They will be in action at Alford and District CC’s Seconds.

Horncastle’s Sunday side, fresh from last year’s title success, begin life in the Lincoln and District League Division One on April 28. They will host Old Lincolnians.

The Spa men’s Second XI will open the season for the club on Saturday, April 13 when they travel to face Grantham Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

The following day the Sunday Firsts will begin their Lincoln and District League Premier Division action by entertaining Bracebridge Heath at Jubilee Park.

The Firsts begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign the following Saturday (April 20), as they play host to Scunthope.

On the same day the Seconds travel to Frieston, Leake and Leverton while on April 21 the Sunday Firsts host Boston.