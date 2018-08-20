Boston CC Sunday too strong for Revesby CC

Revesby CC suffered an eight-run defeat at Boston Sunday this weekend, Will Laird falling five short of his century.

Boston posted 190-9 with good knocks from Matthew Hood (69), Sam Holland (39), Dan Fox (31 not out) and Scott Elleray (10).

Michael Ridding (4-61) and Darren Hunt (2-49) led the way with the ball while Aahad Khalid added a run out.

Revesby finished their overs on 182-9, Laird reaching 95 before Elleray trapped him LBW.

Jamie Lewis (26 not out) and Gordon Lane (18) added support.

Tim Bell and Eleray took three wickets apiece for Boston.