Bee stings Reepham in Horncastle win

Horncastle CC Sunday sit top of the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

This weekend they earned a nine-wicket success at Reepham.

The hosts were dismissed for 63 after 31 overs, Rob Bee claiming five wickets for the loss of 18 runs.

William Broughton and Richard Hickling both claimed two victims while Chris Guest added a wicket.

Bee struck an unbeaten 53 as Horncastle reached 67-1 in thr 11th over, Matthew Hodgkin adding an unbeaten 13.

Horncastle sit 20 points clear of Hykeham, but have played a game more.

On Saturday Horncastle claimed a home victory against Alford Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup Group D.

Alford posted 95-9, Horncastle surpassing that total for the loss of eight wickets.

Revesby CC suffered an eight-wicket defeat at Lindum in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Saturday.

The away side posted 140-8 off their 40 overs.

However, Lindum reached 141-2 within 34 overs.

Revesby travel to Fulbeck on Sunday (1pm).