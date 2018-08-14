Banovallum Girls on top at cricket festival

Horncastle Cricket hosted a very successful ladies’ and girls’ eight-a-side softball cricket festival, jointly organised with Lincolnshire Cricket.

The aim of the festival is to encourage more ladies and girls to take up cricket.

The entrants.

It proved to be another successful day with nine teams from Horncastle and beyond competing in glorious warm weather.

Each team played four matches in a round robin tournament with the eventual winners, Banovallum Girls just edging past the Horncastle Squash Club, in the final.

For the event three temporary pitches were marked on the cricket ground, using up all the available space.

This created a marvellous scene with three matches being played at the same time.

The festival was well supported by teams and their supporters who were sustained during the day by the ice cream stall, barbeque, licenced bar plus tea and cakes, all provided by the cricket club and their volunteers.

Tom Wilkinson, Horncastle’s junior cricket co-ordinator, said: “The day could not have gone much better, glorious weather, competitive but friendly competition and perhaps best of all the club received a number of enquiries from girls wanting to play junior cricket next season.”

Events like this take a lot of organising and therefore the club wishes to give special thanks to Martin Shillito from Lincolnshire Cricket, the Morgan family, the Kisby family, plus Rebecca and Richard Graham for all their hard work.

Due to the success of the festival the club is now looking to make it an annual event.