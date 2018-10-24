Awards hat-trick for youngster Caswell

Youngster Ollie Caswell was named as Woodhall Spa CC’s Player of the Year at their annual awards ceremony.

The 15-year-old was handed the Luffman Cup in honour of his outstanding achievements in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Joe Irving.

The cup was donated by departed skipper Jack Luffman, who left the club to move abroad earlier this year after captaining the club for a decade. Caswell was also named the club’s Most Improved Player and the First XI’s Players’ Player.

Awards in full:

First XI: Batting - Prasanna Jaywardene; Bowling - Joe Irving; Fielding - Jack Luffman; Players’ Player - Ollie Caswell; T20 Performance of the year - Alfie Lindsey.

Second XI: Batting - Tom Dixon; Bowling - Matt Haslam; Fielding - Pete Jackson; Players’ Player - Sam Cherry.

Wanderers First XI: Batting - Brandan Laurenzi; Bowling - Ross Dixon; Fielding - Ross Dixon; Players’ Player - Brandan Laurenzi.

Wanderers Second XI: Batting - Henry Wilson; Bowling - John Temperton; Fielding - Alex Hodson; Players’ Player - John Temperton.

Club Awards: Most Improved Player - Ollie Caswell; Young Player of the Year - Henry Wilson; Clubman of the Year - John Luffman.