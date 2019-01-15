Wonderful market event

I don’t know who to contact but I would like to thank the organisers of our Christmas Market.

It really was a tremendous advert for the town and I know of people who came from far beyond Lincolnshire’s borders to attend.

The whole e vent was a triumph and it was wonderful to see the streets filled with people of all ages.

I know a lot of hard work will have gone into organising everything, but I wonder if, given its success, something similar could be organised for the summer.

Irene Randall

Via email