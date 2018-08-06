Wildlife - Unexpected delight

Amazing. That’s the only way I can sum up the day at the Wildlife Park in Horncastle.

We were driving past on a rainy Sunday morning, saw the cars and decided to call in.

What a good decision it was.

It was great looking at all those animals so close up and while I admit I’m not the biggest fan of zoos, they were all kept really well.

The staff were so helpful and took time to explain everything.

We live out of the area but if they do have another open day, I would recommend everyone attends.

My children are still talking about the lions and the tiger but their favourites were the monkeys - so cheeky!.

Mark and Alison Cutting

Via email