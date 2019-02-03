Wildlife park - What about safety?

It is easy to see why so many people are trumpeting the benefits of the proposed Horncastle wildlife park.

I note the town council is supportive of the plans given everything that has gone on (not least all the building work) I would be very surprised if the application was not approved.

I would applaud Mr Riddel and his supporters.

The new jobs and the extra visitors are welcome in such austere times.

I feel it is only right to ask about safety.

Fences and CCTV are fine, but we have seen recent examples of lapses in security leading to dangerous animals escaping.

I hope this does not happen in here because I am pretty sure the nearest firearms officers would be 30 minutes away - at least.

Sandra Thompson

Via email