Wildlife park - What about safety?

It is easy to see why so many people are trumpeting the benefits of the proposed Horncastle wildlife park.
I note the town council is supportive of the plans given everything that has gone on (not least all the building work) I would be very surprised if the application was not approved.
I would applaud Mr Riddel and his supporters.
The new jobs and the extra visitors are welcome in such austere times.
I feel it is only right to ask about safety.
Fences and CCTV are fine, but we have seen recent examples of lapses in security leading to dangerous animals escaping.
I hope this does not happen in here because I am pretty sure the nearest firearms officers would be 30 minutes away - at least.
Sandra Thompson
Via email