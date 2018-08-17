Wildlife park - Good addition to the town

Could the Horncastle News pass on my thanks to people who own the wildlife park.

I understand it is a private collection so they did not have to let the public in.

It was fantastic seeing all those smiling faces - and that included some of the animals as well.

I hope your paper gets behind Mr Riddel and Ms Walters and makes sure the animals all stay in Horncastle.

I think I’m right in saying that the owners have some exciting plans for the future and that could only be good for the town.

Andrew Lettings

Via email