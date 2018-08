On behalf of my family, I would like to thank the owners and staff of the Wolds Wildlife Park for a wonderful Open Day.

Seeing all those animals being so well cared for was an absolute delight and my two kids loved feeds the camels.

Good luck to the owners and I hope the council gives them permission for the enclosures.

The park could be a great boost for tourism in East Lindsey and we need more visitors rather than more new homes.

Maggie Johnson

Via email